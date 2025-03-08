Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Tagged with OT loss Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Vejmelka stopped 21 of 25 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Vejmelka was beaten three times in the second period, including once via a penalty shot, and then midway through the overtime period when Connor Bedard scored the game-winning goal. Vejmelka has posted solid numbers in recent weeks despite the loss here, however, and he's gone 4-1-1 with a 2.00 GAA and a .919 save percentage in his six outings since the league resumed following the 4 Nations break.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now