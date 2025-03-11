Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join MLB Editor Erik Halterman for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Tagged with shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Vejmelka stopped 23 of 26 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Vejmelka was beaten twice in the first period and once more in the second, though two of those goals came when the Maple Leafs had the man advantage. The 28-year-old settled down afterward, but he ended up being tagged with an OT loss for the second game in a row. Vejmelka has started seven games in a row for Utah, going 4-1-2 with a 2.11 GAA and a .914 save percentage over that stretch.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now