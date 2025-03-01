Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Takes loss against Devils

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Vejmelka allowed three goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Vejmelka's four-game winning streak came to a close after the Devils scored twice in the third period, which was the difference in this contest. It was still a decent performance for the 28-year-old netminder -- chalk it up to a bit of misfortune with Utah's offense going cold. Vejmelka is 16-16-4 with a 2.45 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 38 appearances this season. This has been the best of his four NHL campaigns, and if he continues to keep Utah competitive, he should be able to hang onto the No. 1 job as the team competes for a wild-card spot. Utah will have a little time off before a road back-to-back with games in Detroit on Thursday and Chicago on Friday.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
