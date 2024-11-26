Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka News: Tending twine again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Vejmelka will guard the road goal against Montreal on Tuesday, per Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

After posting a 1-2-0 record with a .947 save percentage and a 1.70 GAA in his previous three outings, Vejmelka will start for the fourth time in six days in Tuesday's matchup. He has a 2-6-0 record with a 2.30 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. Montreal sits 19th in the league with 2.80 goals per game in 2024-25.

