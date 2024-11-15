Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Tending twine Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Vejmelka will be between the visiting pipes in Vegas on Friday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Vejmelka was sensational as he picked up his first win of the season Wednesday, turning aside 49 shots in a 4-1 win over Carolina. He is 1-3-0 with a gaudy 2.37 GAA and a .926 save percentage. The Golden Knights average 4.13 goals this season, good for third overall in the NHL.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now