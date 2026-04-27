Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Tending twine in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Vejmelka will patrol the home crease in Monday's clash with the Golden Knights, per Steve Carp.

Vejmelka will look to stay hot Monday after recording back-to-back wins in Game 2 and Game 3, respectively. He has now been called upon to start in all four games of Utah's first-round matchup. Vejmelka has fared well in the series with a 2-1-0 record, a 2.36 GAA and a .916 save percentage. With his 40th win between the regular season and playoffs behind him, the 29-year-old netminder will aim to win his ninth game over his last 12 outings dating back to March 28.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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