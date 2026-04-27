Karel Vejmelka News: Tending twine in Game 4
Vejmelka will patrol the home crease in Monday's clash with the Golden Knights, per Steve Carp.
Vejmelka will look to stay hot Monday after recording back-to-back wins in Game 2 and Game 3, respectively. He has now been called upon to start in all four games of Utah's first-round matchup. Vejmelka has fared well in the series with a 2-1-0 record, a 2.36 GAA and a .916 save percentage. With his 40th win between the regular season and playoffs behind him, the 29-year-old netminder will aim to win his ninth game over his last 12 outings dating back to March 28.
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