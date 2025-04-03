Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Vejmelka will be between the home pipes versus the Kings on Thursday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Vejmelka will make his 19th straight start for Utah. He has won his last two games, allowing three goals on 63 shots in victories over Chicago and Calgary. Vejmelka is 23-20-7 with a 2.56 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 52 contests in 2024-25. The Kings are generating 2.95 goals per game this season, 18th in the league.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now