Karel Vejmelka News: Tending twine Tuesday
Vejmelka will guard the home goal versus the Oilers on Tuesday.
Vejmelka has won three outings in a row, a span in which the Mammoth have outscored opponents 19-8. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep things rolling in a tougher matchup, which could end up being a playoff preview as well. Vejmelka continues to lead the NHL in appearances -- this will be his 60th of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week2 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 43 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, April 25 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 25 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More