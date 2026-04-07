Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Tending twine Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Vejmelka will guard the home goal versus the Oilers on Tuesday.

Vejmelka has won three outings in a row, a span in which the Mammoth have outscored opponents 19-8. The 29-year-old netminder will look to keep things rolling in a tougher matchup, which could end up being a playoff preview as well. Vejmelka continues to lead the NHL in appearances -- this will be his 60th of the campaign.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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