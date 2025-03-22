Karel Vejmelka News: Warming trend continues

Vejmelka made 22 saves in an 6-4 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Vejmelka has won two straight games, and he's 9-3-2 in his last 14 appearances (13 starts). Overall, he's elevated his season stat line to 21-18-6, 2.53 GAA and .907 save percentage. Those are the best ratios of Vejmelka's NHL career. Fantasy managers need to ride the hottest hand at this time of the year, and Vejmelka is surging.