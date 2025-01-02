Karel Vejmelka News: Wins over Flames

Vejmelka stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Vejmelka ended a three-game skid, in which he gave up nine goals on 96 shots, with this victory. It wasn't a particularly sharp performance, but Utah's three-goal third period was enough to secure the win. Vejmelka is now 9-10-2 with a 2.43 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 23 appearances this season. Utah's next game is Saturday in Dallas to wrap up a four-game road trip.