Karel Vejmelka News: Yields three goals in loss

Vejmelka allowed three goals on 21 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Vejmelka allowed a goal in each period, squandering the 2-1 lead Utah took early in the middle frame. Over six contests in March, Vejmelka has gone 2-2-2 with 17 goals allowed on 162 shots. He's now 18-17-6 with a 2.49 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 43 appearances this season. Utah is likely to keep turning to Vejmelka, though Jaxson Stauber could get a spot start on occasion while Connor Ingram is away from the team in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Utah's road trip continues in Vancouver on Sunday.