Kashawn Aitcheson News: Buries two goals in OHL win
Aitcheson scored twice on OHL Barrie's 8-5 win over Ottawa on Monday.
Aitcheson had gone 11 games without a goal. He still has 15 assists in that span, but it's good to see him find the twine again since his shot is such a strong part of his game. He's up to 24 goals, 55 points and a plus-36 rating through 43 appearances, helping Barrie secure a playoff spot as one of the OHL's top teams.
