Kashawn Aitcheson headshot

Kashawn Aitcheson News: Inks entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 1:17pm

Aitcheson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Tuesday.

Similar to other key prospects around the league, Aitcheson is signing an entry-level deal to potentially make an impact at the NHL level this season. The highly-regarded blueline prospect has had an excellent season with the Barrie Colts of the OHL, posting 28 goals, 70 points and a plus-45 rating across 54 games. If the Islanders elect to call up Aitcheson, the 19-year-old defenseman will join Matthew Schaefer and the rest of the Islanders' solid defensive core as they look to secure a playoff spot in the competitive Metropolitan Division. If he can work his way into the lineup, Aitcheson is an exciting name to keep an eye on in fantasy and is a strong waiver-wire pickup in dynasty formats.

Kashawn Aitcheson
New York Islanders
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