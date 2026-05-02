Kashawn Aitcheson headshot

Kashawn Aitcheson News: Racks up three helpers for Colts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Aitcheson produced three assists in OHL Barrie's 4-3 overtime win over Brantford in Game 6 on Saturday.

Aitcheson's effort helped the Colts force Game 7, which will have a trip to the OHL finals on the line. He has earned two goals and six assists over six outings against Brantford in this series. Overall, Aitcheson has picked up five goals and 16 assists across 14 playoff contests.

Kashawn Aitcheson
New York Islanders
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