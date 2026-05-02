Kashawn Aitcheson News: Racks up three helpers for Colts
Aitcheson produced three assists in OHL Barrie's 4-3 overtime win over Brantford in Game 6 on Saturday.
Aitcheson's effort helped the Colts force Game 7, which will have a trip to the OHL finals on the line. He has earned two goals and six assists over six outings against Brantford in this series. Overall, Aitcheson has picked up five goals and 16 assists across 14 playoff contests.
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