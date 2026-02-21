Kashawn Aitcheson News: Two of each Saturday
Aitcheson scored twice and added two assists in OHL Barrie's 7-4 win over Brantford on Saturday.
Aitcheson has matched his 26-goal output from 64 regular-season outings a year ago. He's also surpassed his 59-point total from that campaign -- he's at 61 in just 46 appearances this season. Aitcheson has added 163 shots on net, a plus-42 rating and 65 PIM, showcasing appeal as a potential multi-category fantasy stud once he reaches the NHL.
