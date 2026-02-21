Kashawn Aitcheson headshot

Kashawn Aitcheson News: Two of each Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Aitcheson scored twice and added two assists in OHL Barrie's 7-4 win over Brantford on Saturday.

Aitcheson has matched his 26-goal output from 64 regular-season outings a year ago. He's also surpassed his 59-point total from that campaign -- he's at 61 in just 46 appearances this season. Aitcheson has added 163 shots on net, a plus-42 rating and 65 PIM, showcasing appeal as a potential multi-category fantasy stud once he reaches the NHL.

Kashawn Aitcheson
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kashawn Aitcheson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kashawn Aitcheson See More
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes
NHL
The Week Ahead: Leafs Have Goaltending Woes
Author Image
Michael Finewax
76 days ago
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: November
NHL
NHL Monthly Prospect Stock Report: November
Author Image
Jon Litterine
93 days ago
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
NHL
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season
Author Image
Jon Litterine
141 days ago
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
NHL
Top NHL Draft Prospects: Ranking Future Stars and Hidden Gems
Author Image
Jon Litterine
240 days ago