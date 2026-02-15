Kasper Halttunen News: Posts hat trick Sunday
Halttunen scored three goals in AHL San Jose's 8-4 win over Henderson on Sunday.
Halttunen has earned six points over his last seven games. This was his second multi-goal effort and first hat trick in the AHL. The Finnish forward is at 10 goals, 20 points and 86 shots on net through 42 appearances this season. The 20-year-old is a talented prospect who projects as a power winger in the long run, but he still has plenty of development to do.
