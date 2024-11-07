Fantasy Hockey
Kasperi Kapanen headshot

Kasperi Kapanen Injury: Expected to miss out versus Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Kapanen (upper body) is not expected to play in Thursday's matchup with Utah, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

With Dylan Holloway (neck) cleared to return, the Blues can likely afford to give Kapanen some more time to recover from his upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old winger was far from a lock for the lineup, having been scratched twice, and was struggling to produce with just one point in eight games.

Kasperi Kapanen
St. Louis Blues
