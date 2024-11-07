Kasperi Kapanen Injury: Expected to miss out versus Utah

Kapanen (upper body) is not expected to play in Thursday's matchup with Utah, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

With Dylan Holloway (neck) cleared to return, the Blues can likely afford to give Kapanen some more time to recover from his upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old winger was far from a lock for the lineup, having been scratched twice, and was struggling to produce with just one point in eight games.