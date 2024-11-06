Fantasy Hockey
Kasperi Kapanen headshot

Kasperi Kapanen Injury: Might return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Kapanen (upper body) might draw back into the lineup Thursday versus Utah, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Wednesday.

Kapanen has a goal, 10 shots and 13 hits in eight appearances with the Blues in 2024-25. He's missed St. Louis' past three games. Kapanen skated alongside Jake Neighbours and Pavel Buchnevich during Wednesday's practice, so those will likely be his linemates if he returns Thursday.

Kasperi Kapanen
St. Louis Blues
