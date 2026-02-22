Kasperi Kapanen Injury: Out next two games

Kapanen (undisclosed) is expected to miss the first two games out of the Olympic break, Oilers TV reporter Paige Martin reports Sunday.

The Oilers open up the post-Olympic break schedule with a back-to-back with the Ducks and Kings starting Wednesday. Kapanen scored a goal in back-to-back games prior to the break, so it's a bit surprising he's been ruled out coming out of the break. The 29-year-old has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 19 games played on the season.