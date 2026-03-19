Kasperi Kapanen headshot

Kasperi Kapanen Injury: Questionable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Kapanen (illness) will be a game-time decision Thursday versus Florida, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Kapanen has seven goals and eight assists over 28 games this season. The veteran has been seeing third-line minutes of late. If Kapanen is unable to go, Roby Jarventie, who was recalled from the AHL Bakersfield earlier in the day, will replace him in the lineup.

Kasperi Kapanen
Edmonton Oilers
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