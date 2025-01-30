Kasperi Kapanen Injury: Won't play against Detroit
Kapanen (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Detroit, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Kapanen sat out Wednesday's practice session due to an illness, and the issue will force him to miss at least one game. Jeff Skinner will re-enter the lineup in his place Thursday, while Kapanen should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's home game against Toronto.
