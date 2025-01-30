Fantasy Hockey
Kasperi Kapanen headshot

Kasperi Kapanen Injury: Won't play against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 9:57am

Kapanen (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Detroit, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Kapanen sat out Wednesday's practice session due to an illness, and the issue will force him to miss at least one game. Jeff Skinner will re-enter the lineup in his place Thursday, while Kapanen should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's home game against Toronto.

Kasperi Kapanen
Edmonton Oilers
