Kasperi Kapanen News: Ends dry spell with assist

Kapanen notched an assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

The helper ended a 12-game slump for Kapanen. The 28-year-old would likely be at risk of a healthy scratch if it weren't for the absences of Connor McDavid (lower body) and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed). Even if Kapanen sticks in the lineup, he's unlikely to add much offense in a bottom-six role. He's at 12 points, 53 shots on net, 72 hits and a minus-17 rating through 55 appearances between the Oilers and the Blues this season.