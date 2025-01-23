Fantasy Hockey
Kasperi Kapanen headshot

Kasperi Kapanen News: Ends goal drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Kapanen scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Kapanen snapped his 10-game goal drought. He was recently scratched twice during the Oilers' most recent road trip, but he's gotten back into the lineup due to Connor McDavid's suspension. Kapanen is still in a bottom-six role that isn't likely to lead to much offense. The winger has six goals, nine points, 38 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-10 rating over 36 appearances between the Oilers and the Blues this season.

