Kasperi Kapanen headshot

Kasperi Kapanen News: Fills empty cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Kapanen scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Kapanen ended a three-game skid with his tally. The 29-year-old has played well in a middle-six role when healthy this season, earning 13 points over 23 appearances. He's added 45 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-8 rating. Kapanen has some value in deeper fantasy formats, but his potential will be limited as long as he's on the third line.

Kasperi Kapanen
Edmonton Oilers
