Kasperi Kapanen News: Finds twine Monday

Kapanen scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers.

Kapanen has scored twice over the last three games. The 28-year-old winger tied the game at 5-5 in the third period, but Carter Verhaeghe put the Panthers ahead for good five minutes later. Kapanen is now at four goals, five points, 25 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-6 rating over 21 appearances between the Oilers and the Blues this season. He has modest fantasy value as long as he's logging even-strength minutes alongside Leon Draisaitl.