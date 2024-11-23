Kasperi Kapanen News: First helper with new team

Kapanen produced an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Kapanen helped out on the first of Connor McDavid's two tallies in the third period. While he was listed on the top line, Kapanen saw just 11:28 of ice time in his second game as an Oiler -- the team may be trying to see if he can hold a top-six role or if he'll be better suited to bottom-six minutes in the long run. The 28-year-old winger has one goal, one assist, 13 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-6 rating over 12 appearances between the Blues and the Oilers this season.