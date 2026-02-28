Kasperi Kapanen News: Good to play Saturday
Kapanen (undisclosed) will play Saturday in San Jose, per Oilers TV reporter Paige Martin.
Kapanen missed Edmonton's past two games due to the injury. He has two goals and 12 points in 19 appearances with Edmonton in 2025-26. Kapanen gives the Oilers 12 healthy forwards on the roster. If he were unavailable, then Edmonton would have presumably dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen Saturday, but given that Kapanen is good to go, blueliner Alec Regula will probably be a healthy scratch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kasperi Kapanen See More
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Taking Advantage of Increased Roles47 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1247 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Some Weeks are Better than Others47 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8143 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights152 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kasperi Kapanen See More