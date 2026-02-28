Kasperi Kapanen News: Good to play Saturday

Kapanen (undisclosed) will play Saturday in San Jose, per Oilers TV reporter Paige Martin.

Kapanen missed Edmonton's past two games due to the injury. He has two goals and 12 points in 19 appearances with Edmonton in 2025-26. Kapanen gives the Oilers 12 healthy forwards on the roster. If he were unavailable, then Edmonton would have presumably dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen Saturday, but given that Kapanen is good to go, blueliner Alec Regula will probably be a healthy scratch.