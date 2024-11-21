Kasperi Kapanen News: Joins up with new club

Kapanen (not injury related) was on the ice with the Oilers ahead of Thursday's matchup with Minnesota, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Kapanen was struggling for regular minutes with the Blues, playing in just two of the team's nine outings before landing on waivers. With injuries pilling up for Edmonton, Kapanen looks poised to start out in a top-six role with his new team but could be dropped down the lineup once the club gets healthy.