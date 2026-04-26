Kasperi Kapanen News: Nets another goal in loss

Kapanen scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks in Game 4.

Kapanen has done his part this series with four goals and one assist over four contests after picking up just two points over his last 15 regular-season games. The 29-year-old winger's performance hasn't been copied by many of his teammates, which is why the Oilers are staring down elimination. Kapanen should continue to be effective on offense and with physicality in a middle-six role at even strength.