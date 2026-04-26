Kasperi Kapanen News: Nets another goal in loss
Kapanen scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks in Game 4.
Kapanen has done his part this series with four goals and one assist over four contests after picking up just two points over his last 15 regular-season games. The 29-year-old winger's performance hasn't been copied by many of his teammates, which is why the Oilers are staring down elimination. Kapanen should continue to be effective on offense and with physicality in a middle-six role at even strength.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kasperi Kapanen See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, April 225 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Taking Advantage of Increased Roles105 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 12105 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Some Weeks are Better than Others105 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Wednesday, October 8201 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kasperi Kapanen See More