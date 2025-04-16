Kasperi Kapanen News: Picks up assist

Kapanen notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Kapanen ended the regular season in a 31-game goal drought, adding just five assists in that stretch. He may not be guaranteed a spot in the lineup when the Oilers get to full health. Kapanen had 14 points, 66 shots on net, 88 hits and a minus-22 rating over 67 appearances between the Oilers and the Blues in the regular season.