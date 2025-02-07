Kasperi Kapanen News: Produces assist Friday

Kapanen notched an assist in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Kapanen ended a four-game slump when he helped out on a Corey Perry tally in the first period. The 28-year-old Kapanen continues to see limited minutes on the fourth line, but his place in the lineup is safe as long as the Oilers are only carrying 12 healthy forwards. The winger is at 11 points, 46 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-11 rating over 42 appearances between the Oilers and the Blues this season.