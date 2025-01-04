Kasperi Kapanen News: Puts up helper

Kapanen logged an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Kapanen picked up just his second helper as an Oiler, though he also has four goals over six games. He set up Jeff Skinner for a rare fourth-line goal in the first period. Kapanen is up to seven points, 33 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-12 rating over 29 appearances between the Oilers and the Blues this season. As long as he's logging bottom-six minutes, he won't be much of a factor in fantasy.