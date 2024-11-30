Kasperi Kapanen News: Scores game-tying goal

Kapanen scored a goal, added three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Kapanen continues to see time on the top line, and it's serving him well in Edmonton. He has two points over four appearances since the Oilers plucked him off waivers from the Blues. The winger is up to three points, 14 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-7 rating across 14 appearances this season. Kapanen's not in the power-play mix with his new team, but a better assignment at even strength than what he saw in St. Louis could still unlock an uptick in offense.