Kasperi Kapanen News: Scores twice Monday
Kapanen scored two goals on seven shots and added four hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Kapanen ended the regular season on a cold streak since he was riding a seven-game goal drought, a span in which he had recorded just one point. However, he stepped up in a big way Monday, not tallying two goals but also slotting home the game-winner late in the third period. The Oilers offense will run through Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but having Kapanen as a reliable scoring threat is a huge boost for Edmonton as well. The 29-year-old forward scored just eight goals in 41 contests in the regular season.
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