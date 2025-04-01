Kasperi Kapanen News: Sends helper in win

Kapanen recorded an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

This was Kapanen's second assist over the last five games. He earned a bump up to the second line at even strength for this contest, but he was limited to 14:06 of ice time. Still, it's progress for the winger, who has been a healthy scratch on occasion this season. He's managed 13 points, 56 shots on net, 81 hits and a minus-18 rating through 59 appearances between the Oilers and the Blues.