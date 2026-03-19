Kasperi Kapanen News: Slated to play Thursday
Kapanen (illness) is slated to be in the lineup Thursday versus the Panthers, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Kapanen was considered a game-time decision, but he took warmups in his usual third-line spot. He should continue to get ice time in all situations.
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