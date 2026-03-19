Kasperi Kapanen headshot

Kasperi Kapanen News: Slated to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Kapanen (illness) is slated to be in the lineup Thursday versus the Panthers, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Kapanen was considered a game-time decision, but he took warmups in his usual third-line spot. He should continue to get ice time in all situations.

Kasperi Kapanen
Edmonton Oilers
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