Kasperi Kapanen News: Slings assist in win

Kapanen recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Kapanen has two assists over his last four games. He has just two shots on net over his last seven contests, which won't help him be more productive on offense, though he's also in a fourth-line role. The winger is at eight points, 33 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-11 rating through 32 appearances between the Oilers and the Blues this season.