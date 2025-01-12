Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kasperi Kapanen headshot

Kasperi Kapanen News: Slings assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Kapanen recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Kapanen has two assists over his last four games. He has just two shots on net over his last seven contests, which won't help him be more productive on offense, though he's also in a fourth-line role. The winger is at eight points, 33 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-11 rating through 32 appearances between the Oilers and the Blues this season.

Kasperi Kapanen
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now