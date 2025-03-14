Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Kasperi Kapanen headshot

Kasperi Kapanen News: Stuck in slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Kapanen was held off the scoresheet for the eighth straight game in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Kapanen's playing time has mostly held steady, though he's been scratched twice since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, including in Monday's game versus the Sabres. He checked into the lineup Thursday for Mattias Janmark (illness), but it's possible Kapanen will still have to battle with Max Jones and Jeff Skinner for fourth-line minutes when the Oilers' forward group is at full health. Through 50 outings this season, Kapanen has a modest 11 points, 51 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-17 rating.

Kasperi Kapanen
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now