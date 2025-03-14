Kasperi Kapanen News: Stuck in slump

Kapanen was held off the scoresheet for the eighth straight game in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Kapanen's playing time has mostly held steady, though he's been scratched twice since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, including in Monday's game versus the Sabres. He checked into the lineup Thursday for Mattias Janmark (illness), but it's possible Kapanen will still have to battle with Max Jones and Jeff Skinner for fourth-line minutes when the Oilers' forward group is at full health. Through 50 outings this season, Kapanen has a modest 11 points, 51 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-17 rating.