Kasperi Kapanen News: Tallies opening goal
Kapanen scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.
Kapanen got some revenge against his former team, opening the scoring at 15:41 of the second period. The 29-year-old has two goals and an assist over his last four contests as he continues to provide decent offense in a middle-six role. He's up to seven goals, 15 points, 49 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-7 rating over 26 appearances this season, which has been interrupted by injuries.
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