Keaton Middleton News: Gets first career assist

Middleton provided an assist in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

Middleton's helper was his first NHL point, a feat that took him 26 games to achieve. He's seen a part-time role on the third pairing in 2024-25 after going three whole seasons without any action for the big club. Middleton has added 23 shots on net, 38 hits, 15 blocked shots and 13 PIM through 23 outings this season, so he doesn't need to be rostered in fantasy.