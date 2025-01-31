Keaton Middleton News: Pockets helper in win

Middleton logged an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Middleton has a helper in each of his last two games, though he was scratched once in between those contests. The 26-year-old still shouldn't be considered securely in a third-pairing role -- Calvin de Haan could present a challenge for playing time. Middleton has two assists, 26 shots on net, 39 hits, 16 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 24 outings this season.