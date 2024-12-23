Keaton Middleton News: Sent to AHL
Middleton was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday.
Middleton has made nine appearances for the Avalanche this year, and he's been held without a point but has recorded 13 hits and nine blocked shots while averaging 10:31 of ice time. The Avalanche don't play again until after the NHL's Christmas break, so it's possible that Middleton will be back with the club following the league's layoff.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now