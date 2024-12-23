Fantasy Hockey
Keaton Middleton headshot

Keaton Middleton News: Sent to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Middleton was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday.

Middleton has made nine appearances for the Avalanche this year, and he's been held without a point but has recorded 13 hits and nine blocked shots while averaging 10:31 of ice time. The Avalanche don't play again until after the NHL's Christmas break, so it's possible that Middleton will be back with the club following the league's layoff.

Keaton Middleton
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
