Keegan Kolesar News: Bags assist Sunday

Kolesar notched an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Kolesar has been limited to four assists, 20 shots on net, 60 hits and a minus-4 rating over 18 contests since the start of March. He's back to being in a fourth-line after some brief forays into the middle six. While his offense has lagged lately, he has a career-high 28 points with 83 shots on net, 230 hits, 48 PIM, 47 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 77 appearances this season.