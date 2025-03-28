Fantasy Hockey
Keegan Kolesar headshot

Keegan Kolesar News: Finds helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Kolesar logged an assist, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Kolesar has been limited to three assists over 13 outings in March while playing in a bottom-six role. He's also logged multiple hits in 12 of those games as he continues to bring a physical edge. For the season, the 27-year-old winger is up to 27 points, 78 shots on net, 215 hits, 46 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 72 appearances.

Keegan Kolesar
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
