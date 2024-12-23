Keegan Kolesar News: Goal, assist in win

Kolesar scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

This was Kolesar's second straight game with a pair of points. He was held without a hit for the first time since Opening Night, but that's a small price to pay if he continues to perform on offense. The 27-year-old power winger has nine goals, 15 points, 42 shots on net, 104 hits, 26 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 34 appearances. Kolesar's career high in points is 24 from the 2021-22 campaign, but he's on pace to shatter that mark in 2024-25.