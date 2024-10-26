Keegan Kolesar News: Pots go-ahead goal

Kolesar scored a goal, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

Kolesar had the middle goal as Vegas scored three times in a span of 1:25 late in the third period to snag the win. This was Kolesar's second goal in three games and his first game-winner of the season. The winger has four points, six shots on net, 21 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over eight appearances, though he is unlikely to see anything more than bottom-six minutes.