Keegan Kolesar

Keegan Kolesar News: Registers helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Kolesar logged an assist and three hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

The Golden Knights gave Kolesar a look on the top line at even strength, and he logged 15:48 of ice time, his most since Jan. 2 versus the Flyers. The winger has six points over 16 outings since the start of January, and his move up the lineup is likely to be temporary. Kolesar often fills a bottom-six role and has earned 22 points, 57 shots on net, 157 hits and 32 PIM across 53 contests this season.

Keegan Kolesar
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
