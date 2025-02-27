Keegan Kolesar News: Scores twice in win

Kolesar scored a pair of goals on five shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Kolesar broke out of a 15-game goal drought and picked up his first points of any kind since Feb. 2. The 27-year-old clicked immediately on a new-look third line with Brett Howden and Ivan Barbashev -- the trio combined for four goals and nine points. Kolesar has matched his career high in points (24) with 12 goals and 12 assists, as well as 63 shots on net, 170 hits and 39 PIM, through 59 appearances this season. He remains in a bottom-six role but has appeal in fantasy formats that reward physicality.