Keegan Kolesar headshot

Keegan Kolesar News: Sets career high in points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Kolesar notched an assist, six hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Kolesar has three points over his last three games, matching his total from the prior 15 contests. The 27-year-old had a hand in Brett Howden's first-period tally in Wednesday's victory. For the season, Kolesar is up to a career-best 25 points in just 61 outings, and he's added 64 shots on net, 178 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-6 rating. He remains limited to middle-six minutes most of the time, but he'll have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats for his physical play.

