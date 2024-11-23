Keegan Kolesar News: Strikes in win

Kolesar scored a goal on three shots and had two hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Canadiens.

Kolesar was in the right position to take advantage of a rebound after Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault was unable to close his glove around the puck. It was the sixth goal through 21 appearances for Kolesar, who is scoring at a 23-percent clip and is poised establish a new career high (eight goals). The second-line winger has nine points, 26 shots, 70 hits and 14 PIM.